Exclusive: Varun Tej signs his Next

Mega Prince Varun Tej cemented his place and his career is a mix of commercial capers and experimental attempts. The youngster is busy with Ghani, a boxing drama and he lost huge weight to gain the ripped look. The shoot of the film reached the final stages and Varun is also shooting for F3 featuring Venkatesh in the other lead role. The shoot of F3 will get concluded by the end of this year and Varun Tej is in talks with several filmmakers for his next.

Telugu360 exclusively heard that Varun Tej gave his nod for a mass entertainer that will be directed by Praveen Sattaru. Veteran filmmaker BVSN Prasad will bankroll this prestigious project and the shoot commences during the early weeks of 2022. An official announcement about the same will be made soon. Varun Tej is also in talks for a pan-Indian film and the announcement will be made next year and the film commences shoot after Varun Tej is done with the shoot of Praveen Sattaru’s action entertainer.