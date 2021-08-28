Seetimarr Shifts To September 10

The makers of Seetimaarr have shifted the film’s release from September 3 to 10, in view of Vinayaka Chaturthi weekend.

Full of energy and enthusiasm, the Kabaddi Anthem lyrical from Seetimaarr, which was released recently, has gone viral and created huge expectations on the film.

It showed visuals of the movie’s shoot and the song’s recording, besides the protagonists Gopichand and Tamannah.

Bhumika Chawla and Rahman will be seen in key roles in the movie. Seetimaarr, set in kabaddi backdrop, is written and directed by Sampath Nandi.

The movie is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. It is scheduled to be released on 3 September 2021.