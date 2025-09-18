Teja Sajja ranked among IMDB Popular Indian Celebrities

Teja Sajja, who has been riding high on the sensational success of Mirai, now has yet another reason to celebrate. The young star has secured the #9 spot among the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities of the Week, marking a significant milestone in his rising career.

This recognition comes at a time when Mirai is not just winning hearts at the box office but also setting new benchmarks for Telugu cinema. Teja’s performance as the lead superhero has struck a strong chord with audiences across India, and his popularity continues to soar with each passing week.

IMDb’s weekly ranking, which reflects real-time popularity and global search trends, highlights how Teja’s name is resonating well beyond regional boundaries. Making it to the Top 10 list alongside some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment is a testament to his growing pan-India appeal.

With his choice of unique concepts, dedication to his craft, and ability to connect with the youth, Teja Sajja is proving to be one of the most exciting actors of this generation. From child artist to superhero sensation, his journey has been nothing short of inspiring, and this new recognition only adds another feather to his cap.