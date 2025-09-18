Kamal Haasan lines up Four Projects

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is back on the track with Vikram. The film got him the needed boost as producer and he is now lining up back-to-back films. His last outing Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam was a massive debacle but Kamal Haasan did not lose any money through the film. He has four projects in production out of which the first film commenced shoot. Kamal Haasan is the lead actor in an actioner directed by Anbariv. His production house Raajkamal Films International is bankrolling the project.

Kamal Haasan is also on board to co-produce his next film along with Red Giant Films. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are teaming up after decades and the director of the film is yet to be finalized. The shoot commences next year. Kamal Haasan is also producing a film with Suriya in the lead role and the film is currently under pre-production. Kamal Haasan will team up with talented director SU Arun Kumar for a project and it will be announced next year. The legendary actor is now lining up some of the best films as producer.