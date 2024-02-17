Teja Sajja’s next is an Action Adventure

Young actor Teja Sajja is creating ripples with his work in Tollywood. His recent offering Hanuman is a humongous box-office hit. The actor hasn’t announced his next film officially but he started shooting for the film. It is said to be an action adventure and top production house People Media Factory is producing this film. Cinematographer and director Karthik Ghattamaneni is the director and it is one more expensive attempt.

Several top technicians and renowned actors are working for the film. The team will make an official announcement about the project very soon. Teja Sajja will also work for Jai Hanuman, the sequel of Hanuman and the film is in race for 2025 release. Prasanth Varma is currently working on the script and a top actor will essay the role of Lord Hanuman while Teja Sajja will reprise his role.