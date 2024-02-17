x
తెలుగు
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Teja Sajja’s next is an Action Adventure

Teja Sajja’s next is an Action Adventure

Young actor Teja Sajja is creating ripples with his work in Tollywood. His recent offering Hanuman is a humongous box-office hit. The actor hasn’t announced his next film officially but he started shooting for the film. It is said to be an action adventure and top production house People Media Factory is producing this film. Cinematographer and director Karthik Ghattamaneni is the director and it is one more expensive attempt.

Several top technicians and renowned actors are working for the film. The team will make an official announcement about the project very soon. Teja Sajja will also work for Jai Hanuman, the sequel of Hanuman and the film is in race for 2025 release. Prasanth Varma is currently working on the script and a top actor will essay the role of Lord Hanuman while Teja Sajja will reprise his role.

Bollywood actors on a hunt for Telugu Directors
Shocking: Dangal Actress passed Away
