Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Movie News

Shocking: Dangal Actress passed Away

Published on February 17, 2024

Shocking: Dangal Actress passed Away

Suhani Bhatnagar won accolades for her work in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal. The youngster played the role of child Babita Phogat. In a shocking development, Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19 this morning. The primary reports say that she passed away due to health complications and the exact reasons are unknown. She is a resident of Faridabad and the last rites will take place soon. After the release of Dangal, Suhani Bhatnagar took a break from acting and she was focused on her studies.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portrayed the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters in Dangal which is a real story. Nitesh Tiwari is the director and Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar played the young versions of the Phogat sisters. The film was a massive box-office hit and earned respect for all the actors. But in a shocking way, Suhani Bhatnagar passed away.

