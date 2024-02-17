Shocking: Dangal Actress passed Away

Suhani Bhatnagar won accolades for her work in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal. The youngster played the role of child Babita Phogat. In a shocking development, Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19 this morning. The primary reports say that she passed away due to health complications and the exact reasons are unknown. She is a resident of Faridabad and the last rites will take place soon. After the release of Dangal, Suhani Bhatnagar took a break from acting and she was focused on her studies.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portrayed the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters in Dangal which is a real story. Nitesh Tiwari is the director and Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar played the young versions of the Phogat sisters. The film was a massive box-office hit and earned respect for all the actors. But in a shocking way, Suhani Bhatnagar passed away.