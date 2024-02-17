Trivikram to take a Long Break

Top director Trivikram suffered a major setback with Guntur Kaaram. His writing and directorial abilities were trolled badly. It was Mahesh Babu’s presence and performance that saved the film partially. Trivikram knew about the criticism that he received for Guntur Kaaram. No top actor is available as they have signed and lined up multiple films. Now, Trivikram is in plans to take a long break and make a strong comeback again.

He will start working on a new script later this year. Before this, he has films lined up on Sithara Entertainments and he would overlook their progress. There are strong speculations that he will produce films on his home banner Fortune Four Cinemas without the support of Sithara Entertainments. For now, Trivikram will take a long break from direction but he will continue to produce films.