Teja’s Ishq Release Date Confirmed

Due to Covid-19 second wave, Teja Sajja’s forthcoming venture Ishq got delayed. The film is finally getting ready for release on July 30th. The team has announced the news officially through a brand-new poster.

Teja and his leading lady in the film Priya Prakash Varrier appear romantic in the picture. Their love for each other can be seen in the poster. “First to be back, first to meet you at theatres,” announce the makers.

Ishq: Not A Love Story is directed by SS Raju and produced by NV Prasad, Paras Jain and Vakada Anjan Kumar under the banner Megaa Super Good Films. The film has music by Mahati Swara Sagar.