As Singareni polls near, KCR raises retirement age to 61-yrs

As Singareni Collieries elections near, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to increase the retirement age of Singareni Collieries workers and employees from 58 years to 61 years.

The trade union elections assume importance as its nearly 55,000 voters play a major role in deciding the electoral fortunes in as many as 12 assembly constituencies spread over five districts– Adilabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The CM has instructed Singareni MD Sridhar to decide on the date for the implementation of the new retirement age in the Board meeting to be held on July 26 and announce the same.

The CM also decided to set up Singareni medical college in Ramagundam Assembly segment. Orders in this regard will be issued shortly.

The CM held a review meeting here at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday with

the public representatives on Singareni area issues and solutions .

The previous elections were held in October 2017, which TRS affiliated workers union won with a good majority.

Though its term extended in 2020, the Centre postponed elections due to Covid.

All the four major parties in Telangana, the TRS, BJP, Congress and CPI are focusing on these elections seriously.