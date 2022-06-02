Telangana celebrates Formation Day

After low-key celebrations for the last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana on Thursday celebrated the states Formation Day in a grand manner.

Led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the state paid tributes to those who laid down their lives to achieve statehood for Telangana and recalled the long struggle by the people to realize their dream of a separate state.

The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag at his official residence Pragati Bhavan and later at Public Gardens, the venue of the main official ceremony to mark the day. He also paid floral tributes at Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park near Public Gardens.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion

It was on this day in 2014 that Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh as India’s 29th state. This followed a long movement for statehood, which was revived by Chandrasekhar Rao by floating Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2001.

During his speech, KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, claimed that Telangana with its all-round development and innovative welfare schemes in a short span of eight years has become a role model for the entire country.

Listing out the schemes implemented by his government and the progress achieved by the state in various sectors, the Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on the Centre for its discrimination towards Telangana.

The main official ceremony saw a police parade and performance by cultural artists. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahender Reddy and senior officials attended the programme.

Formation Day celebrations were also held in all the districts with state ministers, other public representatives and top officials hoisting the national flag, reviewing parade and delivering the speeches highlighting the progress made by the state during the last eight years.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also participated in celebrations at the Raj Bhavan. She cut a cake and greeted people of Telangana on the occasion. She expressed her best wishes for the continued progress of the state.

The Ministers recalled the sacrifices made by martyrs and the struggle by people to achieve long cherished goal. They also claimed that Telangana State within a short span has emerged a role model for the entire country by making rapid strides in all sectors.

Minister for municipal administration, urban development, information technology and industries K.T. Rama Rao hoisted the national flag in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The celebrations were also organised in all government offices, institutions and offices of the political parties.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy hoisted the national flag at Assembly premises. Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy unfurled the national flag in Council premises. They garlanded statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar unfurled the national flag at BRK Bhavan, the temporary state secretariat.

Celebrations were also held at Telangana Bhavan, the state headquarters of TRS. Senior leaders unfurled the national flag and garlanded Telangana thalli.

State Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy led the celebrations at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion, he slammed TRS government for what he called its failure in realising the dreams of martyrs of Telangana.

Formation Day celebrations were also organised at the BJP state headquarters. State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay claimed that only BJP can build a golden Telangana.