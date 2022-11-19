Telangana Congress expels Shashidhar Reddy for six years

In a pre-emptive action of sorts, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday expelled senior leader and former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy from the party for six years.

The development follows Reddy’s meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. He is expected to join the saffron party soon.

Of late, the Congress in Telangana has been in a state of churn as several leaders have been quitting the party and joining the BJP or the TRS.

Citing anti-party activities as the reason, the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of Telangana Congress took the decision at a meeting held here on Saturday.

“Keeping in view the tendency of the situation and anti-party activities of M. Shashidhar Reddy, the DAC of the TPCC has taken a decision to expel him from the Congress for a period of six years,” said a statement signed by G. Chinna Reddy, Chairman, DAC.

Reddy was the vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority during the UPA regime. He is the son of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Marri Chenna Reddy.

The four-time MLA lost the 2014 Assembly elections held just after the formation of Telangana state. He did not contest the 2018 Assembly polls to make way for erstwhile poll partner TDP.