Tollywood writer and director is no more

Talented writer and director Madan who penned the story for classics like Aa Naluguru passed away during the early hours of today. He suffered a brain stroke four days ago and was rushed to Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospitals. Madan breathed his last at 1:41 AM today confirmed the hospital authorities. He directed films like Pellaina Kothalo, Pravarakhyudu, Gunde Jhallumandi, Garam and others. After working for years in various crafts, Madan picked up writing and ended up as director. He hails from Chittor’s Madanapalle. He has been away from films for a long time since he delivered a series of flops. Rest in peace Madan.

