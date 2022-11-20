Rajamouli’s dream coming true with Mahesh’s Film

SS Rajamouli is focused on promoting RRR for the Oscars and he is touring across various countries. The top director is also working on the script of his next film that will have Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film is said to be an action-adventure. Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi are working on the script along with Rajamouli and the script development is happening for the past two months. “We just started writing the story couple of months back. I had plans to do an adventurous film from a long time. Indiana Jones is one of my all-time favorites” told SS Rajamouli.

He continued saying “I wanted to do something like Indiana Jones and I am trying to figure out in that space. We are planning for an adventurous film and it is in the early writing stages”. There are talks that Rajamouli will take a longer time than predicted as he is keen to make an international film. He is also keen to collaborate with international studios for this project. Telugu filmmaker KL Narayana would be the original producer and there would be big collaborations for the film. There are talks that the film starts rolling in 2024.

