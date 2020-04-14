Telangana Congress leader booked for lockdown violation

Hyderabad Police on Tuesday booked senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao for violating the lockdown measures in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The case against the former MP was registered after he along with a couple of followers garlanded B.R. Ambedkar’s statue on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary.

Wearing a face mask, Rao reached the Ambedkar statue near Tank Bund and garlanded it to pay his tributes, ignoring the advice of policemen posted there. The Congress leader also had an argument with the cops.

A case under Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC was registered against Rao and others at the Saifabad police station.