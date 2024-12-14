x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?

Published on December 14, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue
image
Danam Nagender differs with Revanth Reddy on Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Allu Arjun With Press And Celebrities After Release From Jail

Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?

telangana government vs tollywood

The political landscape of Telangana witnessed a seismic shift as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Congress government launched what appears to be a systematic confrontation with the Telugu film industry’s elite. Since assuming office on December 7, 2023, the new administration has initiated several high-profile actions against prominent Tollywood figures, raising questions about political motivations, diversion politics and personal vendettas.

The Nagarjuna Controversy

The first major controversy in this conflict came with the dramatic demolition of the N-Convention Centre, partially owned by Tollywood elite actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. The government’s action, justified on grounds of encroachment into the Tammidikunta lake’s Full Tank Level and buffer zone, proceeded despite ongoing court proceedings and a previous stay order. Chief Minister Reddy’s invocation of the Bhagavad Gita to justify the demolition added a distinctive religious-political dimension to the controversy, as he cited Lord Krishna’s teachings about upholding dharma without fear.

Political Intrusion into Personal Lives of Akkineni Family

The tension escalated dramatically when Telangana Minister Konda Surekha ventured into unprecedented territory by linking BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao to the high-profile divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Her allegations of phone tapping and blackmail against actresses marked a significant breach of the traditional boundary between political and personal matters. The subsequent industry-wide backlash, led by Nagarjuna himself and supported by Samantha’s strong public rebuke, forced the minister into a hasty retraction.

Manchu Mohan Babu Crisis

On December 10, 2024, the situation took a violent turn at Mohan Babu’s residence. The actor-politician faces attempt to murder charges following an alleged assault on journalist M Ranjith Kumar, who suffered a cheekbone fracture. The incident, rooted in a property dispute between Manchu Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj, has led to a multi-state police hunt after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea (as per media reports). Which came as shocker to many as Mohan Babu is a senior citizen suffering medical conditions.

Allu Arjun’s Arrest

The icon star’s legal troubles emerged following a tragic incident on December 4, 2024, where a 39-year-old woman lost her life in a stampede at Sandhya theatre. The incident resulted in charges of homicide not amounting to murder against Allu Arjun, his security team, and theatre management. While initially ordered into 14-day judicial custody, the actor secured interim bail from the Telangana High Court, though intentional processing delays made Allu Arjun to spend one night in custody.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Controversial Response

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s response to the Allu Arjun case has drawn particular attention. In a provocative statement, he questioned, “Did Allu Arjun fight any India-Pakistan war?” while emphasizing that film stars have not done anything special for the nation to warrant special treatment. The Chief Minister maintained that the law must take its course, stating that everyone is equal before the law and refusing to interfere in the investigation of the “Pushpa 2” premiere tragedy.

Telangana Government Strategy

The Telangana government is focusing more on legal issues related to the Telugu film industry, and its actions also seem political. It appears to be an attempt to control big names in Tollywood. At the same time, it seems the government wants to distract people from its failures by highlighting less important issues.

Telugu Flim Industry Response

The Telugu film industry’s response has been notably muted, limited primarily to social media platforms like Twitter (X). The only significant legal action taken was Nagarjuna’s defamation case against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, filed in October 2024, which has seen no substantial progress since its initial filing.

Next Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools Previous Allu Arjun With Press And Celebrities After Release From Jail
else

TRENDING

image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2
image
Prabhas to announce a new film in January
image
Allu Arjun responds after coming from Jail

Latest

image
Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue
image
Danam Nagender differs with Revanth Reddy on Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Allu Arjun With Press And Celebrities After Release From Jail

Most Read

image
Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue
image
Danam Nagender differs with Revanth Reddy on Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools

Related Articles

Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress