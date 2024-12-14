x
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools

Published on December 14, 2024 by swathy

Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched Common Diet Plan for Welfare Hostels and Residential Gurukuls, pointing towards a significant step in revamping of school education in Telangana. He took part in the launch program held at Chilkur on Saturday.

Speaking during the launch of Common Diet Plan, CM Revanth Reddy reiterated his commitment towards complete transformation and improvement of government schools in Telangana.

“It was late PV Narasimha Rao who introduced residential schools system in the state, when he was CM in united AP. Due to his initiative, Government Residential Schools became hugely popular. Many who studied in government residential schools became IAS and officers,” said CM Revanth Reddy speaking on the occasion.

“Government residential schools and welfare hostels were home for talented students in the initial days. But these landmark institutes became degraded due to successive Governments’ negligence. Unable to compete with private schools, Governments schools and welfare hostels struggled. But we want to change that scenario,” further said Revanth Reddy.

“There is a wrong perception that only poor and dull students study in the government schools and gurkuls. We want to change that misperception. I have personally seen that, there are very bright and multitallented students studying in SC, ST, BC, Minorities residential schools and gurukuls. There is a need for image makeover of government schools,” stressed Revanth Reddy.

As part of revamping of government residential schools Revanth Reddy Government has recently hiked the Diet and cosmetic charges by 40 percent.

Next Danam Nagender differs with Revanth Reddy on Allu Arjun’s arrest Previous Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
