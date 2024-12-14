Danam Nagender differs with Revanth Reddy on Allu Arjun’s arrest

Controversial and outspoken Danam Nagendar once again differed from CM Revanth Reddy and Congress party’s line. In the issue of Allu Arjun’s arrest, while rank and file of Congress party has been defending it and trying to portray Revanth Reddy as a CM who sees no difference between ‘rich’ and ‘poor’, Danam has a different say.

“It is unfortunate that a national award winner Allu Arjun has been arrested. He made Telugu people and both Telugu states proud with his movies. He is not just pan-India star but pan world star, as his movies are watched all over the globe,” said Danam Nagendar speaking to media on Saturday.

“The events which unfolded and led to Allu Arjun’s arrest personally pained me. Sandhya theatre management is saying that they have applied for security. On the otherside Police are saying that they denied permission and asked theatre management not to invite Allu Arjun. We will know who is right in the further investigation and Court proceedings. Whatever may be, I have confidence on our Judiciary system. Ultimately Court has done justice for Allu Arjun. I’m happy that he got bail,” opined Danam Nagendar, expressing his views on the controversial Allu Arjun’s arrest episode.

While Danam Nagendar didn’t take CM Revanth Reddy’s name or found fault with anyone, it is obvious that he has made it a point to express his opinion on Allu Arjun’s arrest, though it starkly differs from Congress Party’s line. At a time when Congress leaders across the state are taking pains to defend Allu Arjun’s arrest and present Pushpa2 star as guilty, Danam Nagendar stood out by coming out in support of the Tollywood hero.

Even in case of HYDRA demolitions, Danam Nagendar had differed with CM Revanth Reddy and Congress Government’s line, standing out among MLAs.