Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue

The Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun’s arrest is giving birth to new dynamics in Telugu politics. While BRS, BJP and YSRCP have openly condemned the arrest and came out in support of Tollywood star, Congress is making efforts to defend the arrest and push Allu Arjun into a corner.

When it comes to Telugu Desam Party (TDP), it is making cautious moves. It is said that AP CM Chandrababu Naidu had called Allu Aravind, after Allu Arjun got arrested. TDP first family will be obviously cautious, as it rode to power on Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena support.

But TDP cadres and other leaders are silently enjoying the episode as many of them are considering Allu Arjun as YSRCP supporter. The fact that advocates who stood for Allu Arjun’s bail in the Court are led by YSRCP MP Niranjan Reddy, only increases the enmity of TDP leaders towards Allu Arjun. But as they are in alliance Government with Janasena in AP, they are staying silent.

However the most embarrassing situation is faced by Janasena party leaders in case of Allu Arjun’s episode.

Whatever may be the relationship equations between ‘Konidela’ family (Mega family) and ‘Allu’ family, at the end of the day, Allu Arjun is part of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s clan. There is no doubt that Allu Arjun has earned a name for himself though he is a nepo kid. In fact Allu Arjun has lived up to Megastar Chiranjeevi’s legacy as an actor and star. People close to Mega family believe that Chiranjeevi has same affection towards Allu Arjun as he has towards his son Ram Charan. So, Janasena cannot disown Allu Arjun, though he has good relationship with YSRCP leaders.

On the otherside Janasena also cannot come out openly supporting Allu Arjun, as advocates who took up Allu Arjun case are directly related to YSRCP chief former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy. As a result, most of the Janasena leaders are extremely cautious while responding on Allu Arjun’s arrest issue or intentionally staying silent or maintaining distance from media and social media.