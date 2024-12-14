x
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu

Published on December 14, 2024 by swathy

No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has confirmed that simultaneous elections won’t take place until 2029, addressing recent speculation about early implementation. During a media interaction, he clarified his administration’s position on the “One Nation, One Election” policy.

The AP Chief Minister criticized YSR Congress Party for making uninformed statements about simultaneous elections. “They are speaking without proper understanding of the simultaneous election process,” Chandrababu Naidu stated.

Vision 2047 Implementation:

Discussing Vision 2047 initiatives, Naidu emphasized the need for broader public engagement. He called for discussions about the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 document across universities, colleges, and schools. The CM highlighted how Andhra Pradesh has transformed between 1996 and 2020, predicting similar revolutionary changes by 2047.

Administrative Reforms

Chandra babu Naidu announced changes to the upcoming Collectors’ Conference format. The new format will follow a question-answer pattern instead of lengthy reviews, with agenda items sent to Collectors and SPs in advance. Elections for water users’ associations and cooperative societies will proceed as scheduled, and the government aims to ensure sustainable administration in the state.

The Nara Chandrababu also expressed concern about senior BJP leader LK Advani’s health, who was recently hospitalized. Recalling their decades-long association, Naidu acknowledged Advani’s significant contribution to Andhra Pradesh’s development.

