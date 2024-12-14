Interesting buzz around Prabhas’ Spirit?

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are all set to team up with Spirit and this is the craziest film of 2025. The shoot commences next year and Sandeep Reddy Vanga is finalizing the actors and technicians for the project. Prabhas is preparing himself for the role and he is working on his looks. As per the ongoing buzz, Mrunal Thakur is in talks to play the female lead in Spirit. Sandeep Reddy and Bhushan Kumar have approached Mrunal for the role. Things will be finalized and announced soon. Earlier, Rashmika’s name surfaced but there was no update about her signing the film.

Earlier reports also said that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been finalized to play important roles and they will have roles with negative shades. Sandeep is yet to confirm the same. Prabhas plays a ruthless cop in Spirit and the film will release in 2026. T Series and Sri Bhadrakali Films are the producers of Spirit. Prabhas is currently shooting for Maruthi’s Raja Saab and he recently commenced the shoot of Fauji in the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi. Apart from these, Prabhas has signed a three film deal with Hombale Films.