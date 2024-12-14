Bachhala Malli Trailer: Allari Naresh Roars Loud

Allari Naresh’s upcoming film Bachhala Malli caught everyone’s attention right when the first look poster was out. The teaser hinted about the film’s genre and the flavour. The trailer of Bachhala Malli is released today and it is well packed with action, emotion and a hard hitting drama. Allari Naresh roars in his style and Bachhala Malli seems to be his best performance as an actor. The trailer hints that Allari Naresh has a winner in his hands. Apart from rugged action, the film also has a cute love story. Amritha Aiyer is the heroine and Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Hari Teja, Sai Kumar, Viva Harsha will be seen in other important roles.

The production values are good and Vishal Chandrasekhar’s background score is impressive. Razesh Danda produced Bachhala Malli on Hasya Movies banner and the film releases on December 20th. Allari Naresh and his team are promoting the film. All the deals for Bachhala Malli are closed recently.