Galla Madhavi backtracks on Bhagavad Gita controversy

Published on December 14, 2024 by swathy

Galla Madhavi's Bhagavad Gita controversy

Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi backtracked on Bhagavad Gita controversy, clarifying that she is a devout Hindu and has no ill feelings towards the religion.

Galla Madhavi got into controversy recently, when she obstructed ISKCON members selling Bhagavad Gita books in Guntur city. MLA Madhavi’s act of confronting ISKCON members, was seen as anti-Hindu stance by some sections and her video became viral on social media.

Soon Galla Madhavi Vs ISKCON members issue, took a religious turn, attracting criticism from pro-Hindu groups. As the situation seems to be getting troublesome, Galla Madhavi took corrective steps.

Galla Madhavi visited ISKCON premises in Tadepally on Saturday and clarified to the organization’s office bearers that she has no ill feelings towards them.

Speaking to media later, Galla Madhavi said that she had only advised ISKCON members to sell Bhagavad Gita books, without creating traffic problems. She added, as ISKCON members did not understand language miscommunication occurred. Galla Madhavi even expressed suspicion that some people may be intentionally trying to drag her into unnecessary controversy.

