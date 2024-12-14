x
The Rage of Daaku: A dynamic & energetic track for Balayya intro

Published on December 14, 2024 by swathy

Nandamuri Balakrishna is experiencing a peak in his career with consecutive hits. The makers of his upcoming film, Daaku Maharaaj have unveiled the promo of the first single from the album. The song titled “The Rage of Daaku delivers the high-octane energy to fans with a mass vibe Featuring the legendary Nandamuri Balakrishna, the song introduces the film’s intense action and drama. Thaman S composed the track that boasts dynamic vocals from Bharath Raj, Nakash Aziz, Ritesh G Rao, and K. Pranati, with powerful lyrics by Anantha Sriram.

This energetic song captures the essence of Daaku Maharaaj, blending raw strength with deep emotion. This will be a chart-topping anthem, which raises anticipation for the highly anticipated film. The lyrical video is a mass treat, offering an adrenaline-fueled experience with its electrifying rhythm and stunning visuals. Balakrishna shines in his most powerful avatar. It gives peak at the kind of characterisation that has been prepared for Balakrishna. Pragya Jaiswal’s graceful presence is surprising in the song. Thaman gave the song a larger than life feel and essence.

Daaku Maharaj is directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Sithara Entertainments. It is officially gearing up for release coming Sankranthi season on the 12th of January. Suryadevara Nagavamsi and Sai Soujanya bankrolled under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively. The film has Bobby Deol, who is playing the role of a menacing antagonist. It also stars Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Urvshi Rautela, and Chandni Chowdary.

