Telangana DCP’s harsh comments on Bheemla Nayak song

Marking the occasion of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, a song from his upcoming film Bheemla Nayak has been out. The lyrical video with local folk flavor raked more than 9M views in a day. Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics and Thaman’s music had left his fans in surprise. A few of the fans are disappointed as the song is not up to the mark.

Surprisingly Telangana DCP of East Zone, Hyderabad M Ramesh responded over the song lyrics and shared on social media about the lyrics and questioned lyricist Ramajogayya saying “whether he couldn’t find enough words in Telugu to describe the valor of a cop”. He said that there was no mention about the service of a cop.

Bheemla Nayaka is a remake version of Ayyapanum Koshiyum and Pawan Kalyan’s portrayal is a replica of Ayyappan Nair who respects the law and who will never break it. We have to wait and see what are the changes made for Bheemla Nayak and what made Ramajogayya pen those lyrics. Bheemla Nayak will hit screens for Sankranthi 2022. Saagar Chandra is the director and Rana Daggubati played the other lead role.