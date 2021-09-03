Jagan transfers Rs 1123 cr incentives to MSMEs, Textile units

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy on Friday (today) transferred Rs 1123 crore towards incentives for Medium Small and Micro Industries (MSMEs) and Textile units in AP.

Jagan transferred amount from his Tadepalli camp office directly into the bank accounts of managements of small scale industries.

He later interacted with entrepreneurs who set up these industries.

Women entrepreneurs praised Jagan to the skies for releasing such a huge amount despite severe financial difficulties of state government due to Covid.

They wished that Jagan should remain as CM of AP for ever saying that his encouragement to small scale industries will not only provide employment to people in AP but will also contribute to growth of state’s economy.

They said that Jagan released even arrears that existed during previous TDP regime since 2018 which proved his commitment towards welfare of all sections despite financial constraints.