Telangana forms panel to improve air quality in Hyd

The government of Telangana on Saturday constituted a state level monitoring and implementation committee to improve air quality in Hyderabad.

A Government Order (GO) was issued constituting the nine-member committee headed by the chief secretary.

The panel has been constituted for implementation of 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations to million plus cities for augmenting the measures to improve air quality component.

The committee members include special chief secretary, environment, secretary, state urban development department, representative of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), chairman, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), secretary, state transport department, a representative from the state chamber of commerce and industries, commissioner and director of municipal administration and commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

According to the GO, the committee will make performance assessment of 15th Finance Commission recommended city/urban agglomeration and recommend release of grant to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change as per the indicators/guidelines after ensuring compliance with general entry level conditions.

The municipal administration and urban development department shall function as the secretariat and in coordination with the state environment department will convene meetings of the state level monitoring and implementing committee as frequently as required or at least every six months, reads the GO.

The municipal administration and urban development department shall also receive proposals from the million plus cities/urban agglomerations in the ministry of environment, forest and climate change prescribed formats and place the same for consideration in the meetings of the state level monitoring and implementation committee. It shall also forward the recommendations of the state level monitoring and implementation committee to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change for further action.