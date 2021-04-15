Telangana govt cancels SSC exams, postpones Inter exams due to corona

The Telangana state government on Thursday (today) issued orders cancelling SSC public exams and postponing Intermediate public exams this year due to increasing corona cases in the state.

As per original schedule, the inter theory exams should be held from May 1 to 19 and SSC exams from May 17 to 26.

However, after reviewing the corona situation in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided to cancel SSC exams as the government felt that it will not be safe to conduct exams for lakhs of students at this stage which may worsen corona situation further.

The SSC Board will devise objective criteria to award marks to students without exams.

Students not satisfied with marks allotted will be given an opportunity to write exams as and when the corona situation improves.

Inter first-year students will be promoted without exams and exams will be held whenever becomes possible at future date.

Inter second year exams were postponed. Review will be held in the first week of June and future dates will be announced with at least 15 days notice for the exam.

Last year too, the state government cancelled all SSC, Inter exams and promoted students without exams due to corona lockdown.