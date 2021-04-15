Sharmila undertakes fast to demand jobs for Telangana youth

Y.S. Sharmila, who plans to launch a new political party in Telangana in July this year, undertook a day-long fast here on Thursday to demand issuance of job notifications by the state government for the unemployed youth of Telangana.

Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, sat on the fast at the Dharna Chowk in Indira Park here.

Speaking on the occasion, she questioned the silence of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over the suicides by the unemployed youth, saying the CM should respond to the burning problem.

Sharmila, the daughter of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, said that she would stand with the unemployed youth who are seeking jobs.

“Whether other opposition parties speak for you or not, I will stand by you,” she told the youth.

She said fasts and protests will continue across the state till the state government issues job notifications to fill the vacancies in various government departments.

She also alleged that dejected over the delay in job notifications, unemployed youth are ending their lives but the Chief Minister is neglecting the issue.

Recalling that the youth were in the forefront of the movement for statehood to Telangana, she demanded that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government should fulfil their aspirations by providing them jobs.

“There are 1.91 lakh vacancies in the state and the government should fill them first,” Sharmila said, as she appealed to the youth not to resort to suicides, assuring them that she would lead the fight to put pressure on the government to issue job notifications.

Sharmila had sought permission for a three-day fast, but the Hyderabad police granted only a day’s permission. Unemployed youth, students and leaders of various groups met her during the fast and expressed their solidarity.

Sharmila undertook the fast a week after addressing a public meeting at Khammam, where she announced that she will launch a political party on July 8, the birth anniversary of her father.

She said she would unveil the flag of the new party, its name and ideology on July 8.

The public meeting at Khammam was also addressed by Sharmila’s mother Y.S. Vijayamma, who appealed to the people to bless her daughter with their support.

Vijayamma also shared the dais with Sharmila at Thursday’s fast.

An interesting incident at the fast venue caught the attention of all and triggered speculation. While asking a video camerapersons to move aside, Sharmila remarked that Sakshi (the media house owned by her brother) will not give her coverage. Vijayamma, who was sitting next to her, was apparently taken aback. She immediately pat her with her hand in an obvious signal to stop.

Sharmila has been holding meetings with loyalists of her late father in Telangana for more than a month now as part of the preparations to float her political party in Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has already made it clear that its leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has difference of opinion with his sister’s plan to enter Telangana politics and launch a new party.