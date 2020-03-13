Telangana govt to hike power tariffs

Gear up for higher power bills. The Telangana government will to hike power tariffs for both domestic and industrial consumers.

Addressing the Assembly on Friday, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao informed the House that increase in power tariff has become inevitable to mop up revenues, a measure the state government had been contemplating for some time but postponed the move due to the municipal polls. Though the chief minister did not announce the exact power tariff hikes, it is likely to be anywhere between Rs 1 per unit to Rs 5 per unit for industrial consumers. The power tariff remained unchanged for almost three years. Chief minister Chandrasekhara Rao told the Assembly that such a move will not only help provide better services but will help the government to shore up revenues.