Telangana minister’s interesting comment on Harish Shankar

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar is all set to direct Pawan Kalyan in his next film which is titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The shoot starts on April 5th and it would be a long schedule. The film is a mass entertainer and Pawan Kalyan is said to have allocated 90 days for the shoot of the film. Telangana minister and politician Malla Reddy made some interesting comments about Harish Shankar. He revealed that Harish Shankar approached him for the role of the lead antagonist.

He said that the conversation went on for an hour and a half and Malla Reddy said that he rejected the opportunity. Harish felt that Malla Reddy would the best fit for the role of the lead antagonist. Sree Leela is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is on board to score the music for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget film which will release before the 2024 polls.