Mem Famous! Teaser: Laugh Riot

Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films are coming together for the second time for Mem Famous! after the blockbuster success of Writer Padmabhushan. Sumanth Prabhas is debuting as a director, and he also played the lead role, together with Mani Aegurla and Mourya Chowdary.

The film’s teaser is out now. The video begins with the introduction of three irresponsible youth who has no big goals in life, but enjoy life to the fullest, no matter what others think about them. They regularly use the term famous. The teaser assures Mem Famous! is set to create a laugh riot in theatres.

The teaser is full of sidesplitting moments all through. The friends batch played by Sumanth Prabhas, Mani Aegurla and Mourya Chowdary is too good in their respective roles. Their comic timing is superb. Kalyan Nayak’s background score is a big asset.

Mem Famous! is slated for release on June 2nd.