Telangana MP demands Centre to set up IIM in Hyderabad

Anil Kumar Yadav, Rajyasabha MP from Telangana, came up with the demand for setting up Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad. The young MP met Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a Memorandum requesting the setting up of premier management education institution in Telangana capital.

MP Anil Kumar Yadav explained to Union Edu Min Dharmendra Pradhan that as Hyderabad is home to a vibrant IT, ITES, pharma and other sectors and a buzzing startup eco-system, there is a need for qualified and skilled tallent pool.

Besides a buzzing industry and startup ecosystem, the proactive policies of Telangana Government is leading to unprecedented growth in all sectors creating new jobs, pointed out Anil Kumar Yadav, explaining to Dharmendra Pradhan about the need for an IIM in Hyderabad.

Anil Kumar Yadav also underlined that there is responsibility on the Centre to set up IIM in Telangana, as AP Reorganization Act, 2024 mandates Centre to take all necessary steps for the sustainable development of successor states – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Already Centre has set up IIM in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh state, as promised during bifurcation. Now Revanth Reddy-led Telangana Government is also batting to get the premiere education institution to Hyderabad.