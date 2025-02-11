x
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aghathiyaa Trailer: Gripping Supernatural Saga

Published on February 11, 2025 by swathy

Aghathiyaa Trailer: Gripping Supernatural Saga

For fans of fantasy, horror, and supernatural thrillers, Aghathiyaa is going to be the best pick. Directed by Pa. Vijay, the film starring Jiiva and Arjun Sarja made a positive impression with its teaser and other promotional material. Meanwhile, they unleashed the film’s trailer.

The plot centers around a mansion with a dark history, haunted by spirits that have shaped the lives of the living for decades. It blends historical events with the supernatural elements. The film toggles between the past and present, building a sense of mystery around the mansion’s haunted legacy and its connection to the lead characters.

Jiiva delivered a superb performance, while Arjun Sarja adds weight and intensity to the story with his powerful portrayal. Raashii Khanna looked elegant.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s terrific score sets the tone for the film’s suspenseful moments, while Dipak Kumar Padhy’s cinematography offers breathtaking visuals that immerse viewers in the dark, mystical world of the film.

Produced lavishly by Vels Film International, Aghathiyaa will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on February 28th.

