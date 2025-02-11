Aghathiyaa Trailer: Gripping Supernatural Saga

For fans of fantasy, horror, and supernatural thrillers, Aghathiyaa is going to be the best pick. Directed by Pa. Vijay, the film starring Jiiva and Arjun Sarja made a positive impression with its teaser and other promotional material. Meanwhile, they unleashed the film’s trailer.

The plot centers around a mansion with a dark history, haunted by spirits that have shaped the lives of the living for decades. It blends historical events with the supernatural elements. The film toggles between the past and present, building a sense of mystery around the mansion’s haunted legacy and its connection to the lead characters.

Jiiva delivered a superb performance, while Arjun Sarja adds weight and intensity to the story with his powerful portrayal. Raashii Khanna looked elegant.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s terrific score sets the tone for the film’s suspenseful moments, while Dipak Kumar Padhy’s cinematography offers breathtaking visuals that immerse viewers in the dark, mystical world of the film.

Produced lavishly by Vels Film International, Aghathiyaa will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on February 28th.