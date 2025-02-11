Buzz: Ram Charan in talks with a Bollywood Director?

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat made a mark in the action genre with the critically acclaimed film Kill which launched Lakshya as a lead actor. The movie was a huge success at international film festivals and had a decent run at the Indian box office. Since then, Nikhil has been in discussions with various actors to bring his dream project to life. It has been learned that Nikhil is in advanced talks with Ram Charan for a mythological epic.

Nikhil and Ram Charan have been discussing this large-scale mythological drama for over 6 months. The project will be produced by Madhu Mantena and is a grand-scale film set against the backdrop of a significant character from Indian mythology. The pre-visualization is complete, and the team is excited to collaborate with Ram Charan. The actor is expected to make a final decision on this Nikhil Nagesh Bhat film soon.

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is committed to make a film with producer Murad Khetani. Ram Charan is in discussions with several filmmakers, including Pushpa 2 director Sukumar, who is currently developing the script for his next project. He is currently shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama that will release later this year.