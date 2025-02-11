Prashanth Kishor To Be Political Strategist For Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and Tamil actor Vijay recently held a meeting with renowned political strategist Prashant Kishor at his residence in Chennai’s Neelankarai. This meeting has sparked widespread speculation about its implications for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, who launched TVK in February 2024, has been actively preparing for the 2026 polls. Over the past year, the party has organized flag unveiling ceremonies, rallies, and executive meetings, gaining momentum in Tamil Nadu politics. Recently, Vijay appointed district secretaries after interviewing candidates himself, dividing the state’s 234 constituencies into 120 districts for better organizational efficiency.

The meeting with Prashant Kishor, a key figure in election strategy, was facilitated by Adhav Arjun, who recently joined TVK as the General Secretary for Election Campaign Management. Alongside Vijay, the meeting was attended by his political strategist John Arokiasamy, TVK General Secretary Anand, and Adhav Arjun.

Prashant Kishor, founder of I-PAC, has been instrumental in crafting election strategies for various political parties across India. However, since 2021, he has not directly worked with any political party, focusing instead on his own initiatives. His meeting with Vijay has raised questions about whether he will play a role in shaping TVK’s campaign for the 2026 elections.

The timing of this meeting is crucial, as Tamil actor Vijay is set to embark on a statewide tour next month to strengthen TVK’s presence. With Adhav Arjun already supporting Vijay, Kishor’s involvement could further bolster the party’s electoral strategy. The discussion reportedly revolved around campaign strategies and preparations for the 2026 polls, indicating that TVK is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to make a mark in Tamil Nadu politics.

This meeting underscores Vijay’s serious intent to transition from cinema to politics, leveraging experienced strategists to navigate the complex electoral landscape. As the 2026 elections approach, all eyes will be on TVK and its next moves.