Telangana partners with Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education

Telangana is partnering with Singapore to step up skill development and education in the state. Telangana delegation led by CM Revanth Reddy has entered into an MOU with Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education (ITE) on Friday.

Telangana Skill University Vice Chancellor Subba Rao and Fabian Cheong, Deputy Director, ITE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the presence of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and IT, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Earlier Revanth Reddy team has toured ITE’s campus and inquired about the various technologies and equipment available at the institute.

Institute of Technical Education, is a reputed institution, offering various job oriented technical courses in Singapore. With three campuses and wide range of courses, ITE has imparted skills to more than 28,000 students. It has both full time and part time courses in more than 100 subjects.

As Revanth Reddy Government has been putting utmost focus on skill development, Telangana entered into an MOU with this premier education institution. Soon ITE, Singapore delegation will visit Hyderabad to take forward the partnership.