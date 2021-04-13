Telugu CMs, Governors extend warm Ugadi greetings

inisters, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and Governors Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Tamilisai Soundararajan extended Ugadi greetings on Monday.

“On this happy and auspicious occasion of “Ugadi”, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest felicitations and greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to the Telugu people living all over the world,” said Harichandan.

He said Ugadi is a festival of joy and happiness as the New Year brings new hope of a bright future for the people.

“I hope that ‘Sri Plava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi’ will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness among all the people and all sections of the society,” he greeted.

Rao said Ugadi is known as the beginning of agriculture year and primarily a festival of farmers and welcomed the end of fall and the beginning of spring season.

“It is also part of the age-old tradition that on Ugadi festival day people consume the special preparation, the Ugadi Pacchadi. It is made of fresh neem flowers, tamarind, raw mango, sugarcane and other ingredients which symbolizes various tastes from sweet, sour to bitter and this itself signifies various divergent experiences one encounters in daily life,” said the Telangana CM.

Along with Ugadi greetings, Soundararajan exuded confidence that ‘Sri Plava Nama Samvatsaram’ will usher in a healthy and pandemic free life to all the people across the globe.

Similarly, Reddy extended his Ugadi greetings and wished for abundant rains, bounteous crops and prosperity to farmers.

He also wished for the three regions of the southern state to be prosperous, including all the villages, towns and every home to be joyful.

However, the Telangana Governor called for all the people to pledge in the New Year to comply with coronavirus prevention norms.