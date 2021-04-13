Naidu-YCP plans to attract liquor lovers votes

It is near impossible to manage the polling day without distributing liquor to some voters. This is why the rival leaders are giving so much focus to the liquor issue in the present Tirupati bypoll campaign. Especially TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is making a repeated mention of how high rates are destroying the families of liquor lovers in AP. The poor people are also suffering on account of unhealthy and cheap liquor brands being supplied in the State right now.

Naidu’s plan is obviously to attract the liquor lovers’ vote bank. On their part, the ruling YCP leaders are coming out with their unique solution to humour drunkards. They know pretty well how much anti-YCP feeling is going on among the liquor lovers in the Tirupati parliamentary segment. But the good point is that the memory of the drunkards is very short and they can easily be influenced if they are given free liquor in the last few days of the polling day.

Now, the TDP’s only worry is that the YCP leaders are changing their strategy this time. They are not going to give AP liquor to the voters. The YCP leaders are trying to bring illegal liquor from Tamil Nadu in a big way. This will be supplied free of cost to the voters prior to the polling day.

As a final appeal, the TDP leaders are cautioning that if the voters fall victim to Tamil Nadu liquor, then nobody can save them from the YCP regime.