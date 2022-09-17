Telugu leaders greet Modi on his birthday

The leaders from the two Telugu states have greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Saturday. The leaders took to their twitter handle to greet the Prime Minister, cutting across the party lines.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the prime minister on his birthday. Jagan Mohan Reddy sent “warm birthday greetings and best wishes.” He also said in his tweet, “May God bless him with good health and long life.”

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too had sent his greetings to the prime minister. He took his twitter handle to greet the prime minister, wishing him good health and long life. He said “On my behalf of the Government and people of Telangana and my personal behalf, I wish you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years.”

Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilasai Soundararajan also greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday. “Your hard-work, dedication & efforts to bring new opportunities to youth of the nation to meet their aspirations are inspirational,” the Governor wrote.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu too sent his greetings to the prime minister through the twitter handle. “May God bless him with many more years of good health and energy to tirelessly strive for welfare of people and all-round development of the nation,” Chandrababu Naidu tweeted on twitter handle.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan issued a press release wishing the Prime Minister on his birthday. The Jana Sena chief said that Narendra Modi, who is serving the country for the second term as Prime Minister, had served the Gujarat state as its chief minister for four terms, and proved as a successful politician.

The Jana Sena chief also mentioned some important decisions taken by Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, including the introduction of GST, demonetisation, and resolved several major problems of the country.