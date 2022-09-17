Varun Tej’s 13 Set In Aviation Department!

Mega Prince Varun Tej showed two different variations this year. While he appeared in a comic role as a youngster suffering from stuttering problem in F3, he was seen as a boxer in Ghani. He is set to play another different role in his 13th film.

The makers of Varun Tej 13 came up with a video to make official announcement on the project. Going by the video, the film’s story is set in aviation department. It is also disclosed that the film’s story is based on real incidents. The makers have also revealed to launch the movie on 19th of this month.

Apparently, they will divulge director’s name on 19th. However, they succeeded in creating interest on the movie with the announcement video.