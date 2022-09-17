Major Reshuffle in Release Dates

After the Tollywood producers stalled the shoots for the entire month of August, the schedules and the shoots of several films are pushed. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie directed by Gopichand Malineni is planned for December 2nd release and the film may not make up for the date. The new date will be finalized soon. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi is announced for December 23rd release but the shoot of the film is kept on hold due to Samantha. There are talks that the film is now pushed to summer 2023. Akhil’s big-budget attempt Agent too was speculated to release during Christmas. With some extensive post-production work involved, the film will not release this year.

Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally’s film Vaarasudu is announced for Sankranthi 2023 release. Vijay is unhappy with the delay in the shoot already. He allocated 80 days for the film but he shot for 120 days. There is pending shoot and the makers are working hard to complete the shoot at the earliest. Several other big budget films are delayed due to various reasons. The August dates are wasted for all the top actors and the character actors are trying hard to accommodate them for various films. For now, there is a major reshuffle in the Telugu releases in the coming months.