Friday Box-office: Most Disappointing Start

Three Films Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, Saakini Daakini and Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini released on Friday and the response for all these three films have been utterly disappointing. Saakini Daakini opened on a poor note and it will struggle hard to recover the digital expenses. The other two films reported low numbers and these would not be enough for the films to recover their investments. The negative word of mouth will have an impact on the weekend numbers. Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty starrer Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali carried decent expectations and is targeted for youth.

Kiran Abbavaram’s film Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini was targeted for masses. All the three releases would suffer losses in the final run. Saakini Daakini was released by Suresh Productions while Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali and Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini was released through various parties on a distribution basis. Friday opened on the most disappointing note in the recent times. The past releases like Brahmastra and Oke Oka Jeevitham too dropped down.