Terrific response for Naarappa First Look

The other day the title of Venkatesh starrer Asuran remake was out. With nothing much to do, the makers unveiled the title along with the first look featuring Venkatesh from the rugged action thriller. The regular shoot commences today and the film is titled Naarappa. Venkatesh looks fearless with intense eyes in the released posters. He transforms himself perfectly for the role in the film.

Venky will be seen in two different roles in this action drama and the other one is kept under wraps as of now. Srikanth Addala is the director and Priyamani is the leading lady. Suresh Productions and V Creations are the producers. Naarappa is aimed for release during mid-summer this year. The entire shoot will be completed in quick back to back schedules.