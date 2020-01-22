Vinayak’s Seenayya Shooting Updates

Sensational director VV Vinayak is all set to thrill the audience as an actor with Seenayya. The film got its official launch long ago and the regular shoot was put on hold due to various reasons. The regular shoot of this social drama will commence from January 27th in Hyderabad and will continue without breaks. Narasimha Rao is the director and Shriya Saran is the leading lady.

The film will be shot without breaks and the makers are keen on having a summer release for the film. Though Vinayak lost huge weight, he again gained weight to fit well in the role. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers.