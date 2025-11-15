x
Home > Movie News

Thalaivar173: Kamal Haasan Responds

Published on November 15, 2025 by swathy

Thalaivar173: Kamal Haasan Responds

In a shocking development, Sundar C has walked out of Thalaivar173, the next film of Superstar Rajinikanth that is planned to be produced by Kamal Haasan on his home banner Raajkamal Films International. After Sundar’s exit, there have been a lot of rumors about the director and the developments in the film. Kamal Haasan today responded about the project and he made it clear that the hunt for the right director and script for the film is going on.

“I am the producer of the film and I have to satisfy my actor Rajinikanth. We are hearing multiple scripts and the project will be locked after Rajinikanth gets impressed with the script. Apart from this, me and Rajinikanth will collaborate for a film and it will be announced soon” told Kamal Haasan. Thalaivar173 is announced for Sankranthi 2027 release and the project will be announced soon. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Jailer 2 and the film releases next year.

