Andhra Pradesh Steps Into Future With Lokesh’s Vision

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh was the most convincing speaker at the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. During the inaugural ceremony at the AU Engineering College grounds, he unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Andhra Pradesh into a $2.4 trillion economy, aligning the state with India’s national economic objectives. His confidence and forward-thinking attitude set the tone for the whole summit.

A Proud Moment for the State

Lokesh expressed pride that Andhra Pradesh is hosting the summit at a time when India is emerging as a key driver of global economic expansion. The event was inaugurated by India’s Vice President, C.P. Radhakrishnan, in the presence of national leaders, global investors and industry pioneers. Lokesh highlighted that the state’s greatest strength lies in the experience and vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He remarked that very few leaders get the chance to create a legacy twice and credited Andhra Pradesh’s people for giving Naidu that rare opportunity through the development of Amaravati and Visakhapatnam.

Speed, Efficiency and Investor Confidence

In his address, Lokesh emphasised that rapid execution is the most crucial factor in today’s business world. He shared insights from his interactions with thousands of investors and companies, noting that every conversation circles back to one demand: speed. He assured industry leaders that Andhra Pradesh will operate with unmatched efficiency.

“Allotments, clearances, approvals, incentives, every step must move faster than the project itself,” he said. “I want you to know that Andhra Pradesh will work even faster than your own company.” His message resonated strongly with the audience, signalling a government eager to move with precision, urgency and accountability.

A Strong State–Centre Alignment

Lokesh stressed that the synergy between the state and the Centre has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity for investors. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership at the national level and Chandrababu Naidu’s governance in the state, he promised stability, support and strong institutional backing for upcoming ventures.

“When you start a project in Andhra Pradesh, it will no longer be just your project,” he said. “It will become our project.” He invited global and domestic investors to explore the state’s potential and join Andhra Pradesh’s journey toward the Viksit Bharat vision.

A Major India–Singapore Partnership Announced

A significant milestone of the summit was the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Singapore. This collaboration aims to elevate the state’s capabilities in sustainable urban governance, digital transformation, real-time systems, institutional capacity building and long-term economic development. The MoU was signed by Nara Lokesh and Singapore’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade & Industry, Gan Siow Huang. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Singapore’s Minister K. Shanmugam witnessed the ceremony.

Building a Future-Ready Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh described the MoU as a landmark step toward institutionalising next-generation governance. He explained that Singapore will support Andhra Pradesh with expertise in advanced urban planning, integrated digital platforms, data-driven decision-making systems and high-end command-and-control frameworks. “This partnership positions Andhra Pradesh to lead the country in technology-enabled governance and citizen-centric service delivery,” Lokesh noted.

Singapore’s Minister Gan Siow Huang reaffirmed her country’s confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s development goals and expressed deep commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

A Summit Filled with Optimism and Momentum

The CII Partnership Summit presented a transformative vision for Andhra Pradesh. A solid basis for the state’s next stage of development was established by Lokesh’s astute articulation of economic objectives, his guarantee of quick execution, and the historic Singapore cooperation. The summit was a momentous occasion for Andhra Pradesh, signifying great prospects, loftier goals and future shaped by innovation and progress.