Thaman on board for Prabhas’ Next

Rebelstar Prabhas is working without breaks to complete his current projects. The top actor signed a film in the direction of Maruthi and this quickie will be completed in two schedules. Prabhas allocated 50 days for this film which is a horror-comedy. The shoot is expected to commence in May. Maruthi is finalizing the actors and technicians. The latest update says that young and top composer Thaman signed the project recently.

He will compose the music and background score for this film which is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. Thaman composed the background score for Prabhas’ recent release Radhe Shyam and his work is appreciated. Malavika Mohanan and Sree Leela are in talks for the leading ladies in Raja Deluxe and the third heroine is yet to be finalized. A lavish set is constructed in the Aluminium factory and a major portion of the shoot will be completed in the set. DVV Danayya will produce Raja Deluxe.