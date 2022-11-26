Thaman trolled for his Acts

The first single from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veerasimha Reddy is out and the response is decent. Thaman scored the music for this song. Thaman also surprised the audience with a making video which is added in the lyrical song. After the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Thaman has been forcing the makers of all his movies to spend lavishly on the cover songs. Thaman and his set of singers, and musicians are making their presence. Most of the songs did not go well with the audience. Some of them trolled Thaman and a couple of producers indirectly opened up about the wastage for the production because of these cover songs.

Thaman dressed in white traditional clothes for the first single of Veerasimha Reddy. A section of the audience trolled Thaman badly for his act. The video byte did not go well with Nandamuri fans and the audience. Veerasimha Reddy is a mass entertainer directed by Gopichand Malineni and Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan played the lead roles. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2023 release.