Dil Raju’s new strategy for Varisu

Top producer Dil Raju is left in a spot because of his upcoming release Varisu. The film is presented as a Tamil film and the Telugu Producers Council issued a statement to allocate theatres for straight Telugu movies Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy. Though there is lot going on in Tollywood over the past three weeks, Dil Raju remained tightlipped about the same. Despite speculations surrounding him, Dil Raju is going ahead with his work. He is busy with the shoot of Varisu and the last schedule is happening in Chennai. Dil Raju is active on the sets and he is also monitoring the shoot of Ram Charan’s next with Shankar which is progressing in New Zealand.

With the release dates of Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy yet to be announced, Dil Raju has plans of releasing Varisu on January 12th. If there is a clash with any of the films, Varisu release will be pushed by a day. Dil Raju has to be in good books with Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna. He should land into trouble by blocking too many theatres for Varisu. For this, he asked the distributors to allocate the screens according to the strength of Vijay’s market. He is in no mood to land into controversy. He explained about the situation in Telugu states to Vijay in advance. The actor too is ready to take a call as per Dil Raju as the release date nears.

Dil Raju is now planning a perfect strategy for Varisu. He is not distributing any of the other Sankranthi releases this year.