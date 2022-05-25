Thank You Teaser: The journey of a youngster

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Thank You and the film is an emotional entertainer directed by Vikram Kumar. Thank You narrates the journey of a successful youngster who reaches great heights in life and thinks that he alone is the reason for his success. Naga Chaitanya’s journey from a teenager to a successful businessman is well narrated. The rest of Thank You is his emotional journey of rectifying himself. The cinematography work by PC Sreeram is the major highlight of this emotional entertainer. Thank You teaser has several high moments and is thoroughly impressive.

Naga Chaitanya is presented in different shades and Rashi Khanna, Avika Gor and Malavika Nair are the heroines. The film is shot lavishly reveals the teaser. Naga Chaitanya looks stylish and he surprises in a mass look with a beard. Thaman’s background score is decent and Dil Raju spent a bomb on Thank You. The film is announced for July 8th release. Prakash Raj plays the role of Naga Chaitanya’s father and a portion of the film is shot in Russia.